Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls more than 2 percent after consumer confidence data

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508.11 points, or 2.22 percent, at 22,370.34, the S&P 500 was down 52.86 points, or 2.14 percent, at 2,414.84

Reuters
US stocks extended losses on December 27, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly half of its more than 1,000 point gain notched in the previous session after data showed consumer confidence in December fell to its lowest level since July.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508.11 points, or 2.22 percent, at 22,370.34, the S&P 500 was down 52.86 points, or 2.14 percent, at 2,414.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 155.05 points, or 2.37 percent, at 6,399.31.
tags #Market news #Wall Street #World News

