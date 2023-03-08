 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street falls more than 1% as Jerome Powell flags sharper rate hikes

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 05:49 AM IST

Of Wall Street's three major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost most ground with a 1.7% decline, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost almost 1.3%.

U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than previously expected as it seeks to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

Of Wall Street's three major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost most ground with a 1.7% decline, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost almost 1.3%.

Powell sent stock investors fleeing when he told U.S. lawmakers earlier in the day that the Fed is prepared to hike rates in larger steps if future economic data suggests tougher measures are needed to control rising prices.

The remarks followed recent data showing an unexpected inflation increase in January and an unusually large jobs gain for the month.