Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls further after weak factory data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at the open to 23,176.39

Reuters
US stocks added to losses on January 3 after data showed factory activity in the United States slowed more than expected in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at the open to 23,176.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.11 points, or 0.72 percent, at 2,491.92.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.16 points, or 1.22 percent, to 6,584.77 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Market news #Wall Street #World News

