Wall Street falls fourth straight day as recession worries nag

Reuters
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

The three major U.S. stock indexes have been under pressure since Wednesday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell took a hawkish tone while the central bank raised interest rates. Powell promised further rate increases even as data showed signs of a weakening economy.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 (.SPX), the Dow Jones industrials (.DJI) and the Nasdaq have sold off sharply for December and are on track for their biggest annual declines since the 2008 financial crisis.

While U.S. Treasury yields gained, investors ran from stocks, eyeing prospects of safer bets as they worried about the likelihood of a recession in 2023 according to Brian Overby, senior markets strategist at Ally.

"Investors are asking why do I want to take those risks going into 2023 with the Fed's stance still aggressive when I can get such a good yield on the fixed income market place," he said.

The lack of big earnings reports or economic data on Monday likely sharpened investors' focus on economic fears and interest rates, according to Melissa Brown, Global Head of Applied Research at Qontigo in New York.