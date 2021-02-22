Wall Street falls at open on inflation concerns, rising yields

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of technology-related companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.2 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 31381.12.

The S&P 500 fell 21.2 points, or 0.54 percent, at the open to 3885.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.3 points, or 1.16 percent, to 13714.202 at the opening bell.