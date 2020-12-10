PlusFinancial Times
Wall Street falls at open as weekly jobless claims surge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.73 points, or 0.38 percent, to 39,954.08 at the opening bell.

Reuters
Dec 10, 2020 / 09:48 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as a jump in weekly jobless claims suggested a stalling recovery in the labour market, while negotiations over fresh economic stimulus dragged on.

The S&P 500 fell 19.11 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,653.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.80 points, or 0.80 percent, to 12,240.15.
