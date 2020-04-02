Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

US stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after US jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at the open to 20,819.46.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.