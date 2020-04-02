Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at the open to 20,819.46.
US stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after US jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at the open to 20,819.46.The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.
First Published on Apr 2, 2020 07:35 pm