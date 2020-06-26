Wall Street falls at open as coronavirus cases surge, banks fall

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.91 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,641.69.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.56 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,073.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.88 points, or 0.22 percent, to 9,995.12 at the opening bell.