you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls at open as coronavirus cases surge, banks fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.91 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,641.69.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts.

Close
The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.56 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,073.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.88 points, or 0.22 percent, to 9,995.12 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

