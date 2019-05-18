App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 07:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls as trade anxieties spike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.68 points, or 0.38%, to 25,764, the S&P 500 lost 16.79 points, or 0.58%, to 2,859.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.76 points, or 1.04%, to 7,816.29.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as continuing trade tensions pulled industrial and tech shares down, and the Dow capped a fourth straight week of losses in its longest weekly losing streak in three years.

While all three major U.S. indexes struggled for direction for much of the session, they turned decisively negative following a report from CNBC that U.S.-China trade negotiations have stalled.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their second successive weekly declines after U.S. stocks failed to fully recover from Monday's steep sell-off.

"It is not unusual for stocks to weaken at the end of a week," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "The possibility of something weird happening over the weekend leads people to take money off the table as the week comes to a close."

related news

China added fuel to the fire of the increasingly rancorous trade war with the United States, striking a more aggressive tone and suggesting further talks could be fruitless unless Washington changes course.

Elsewhere in the multi-front U.S. tariff war, President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay imposing imported auto tariffs by as much as six months, and agreed to lift metal tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Trade headlines overshadowed upbeat economic data. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index jumped 5.3% in May to its highest reading in 15 years.

"After earnings season the market seems to shift to these macro factors that are difficult to predict and difficult to trade on," Tuz added. "You see more whipsawing in the markets in this kind of environment."

Tariff jitters also dragged on key industrial shares.

Farm equipment maker Deere & Co was the biggest percentage loser on the S&P 500, dipping 7.7% after cutting its full-year forecast.

Caterpillar Inc, 3M Co, Textron, General Dynamics and Fedex Corp all helped pull the industrial sector 1.1% lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.68 points, or 0.38%, to 25,764, the S&P 500 lost 16.79 points, or 0.58%, to 2,859.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.76 points, or 1.04%, to 7,816.29.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but utilities closed in the red, with industrials and energy seeing the largest percentage losses.

With 460 of S&P 500 companies having posted first-quarter results, 75.2% of which beat analyst expectations, the mostly upbeat first-quarter earnings season is nearly complete.

Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings growth of 1.4%, a significant turnaround from the 2% loss expected on April 1.

Active wear company Under Armour Inc gained 7.8% following JP Morgan's upgrade of the stock to "overweight."

Pinterest Inc slumped 13.5% after its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly-traded company.

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc jumped 19.9% as the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp made its debut.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.96-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.52-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 101 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.71 billion shares, compared to the 6.98 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on May 18, 2019 07:25 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Did Huma Qureshi forget her pants at Cannes 2019?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says n ...

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

More Than Two Lakh Rohingya Refugees Receive First ID Card, Proof of t ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Manipur 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board to Declare HSLC Results Soon a ...

WATCH | Pakistan Have the Ability to Surprise Any Team: Kumble

Ex-CIA Agent Gets 20-year Sentence for Spying for China​

In Pics | England vs Pakistan in Nottingham, Fourth ODI

Police Books 150 People Over Violence During Dalit Man's Wedding Proce ...

One Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kash ...

After Alabama, Missouri Passes Law That Would Ban Abortion After 8 Wee ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.