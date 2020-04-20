App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls as crude slump hammers energy stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2 percent minutes after opening down 147.39 points, or 0.61 percent, at 24,095.10.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street fell at the open on Monday as energy shares took a hit from a crash in oil prices, with investors bracing for a week packed with earnings reports and economic data that could provide more evidence of the damage wrought by the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 28.94 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,845.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.77 points, or 1.12 percent, to 8,553.38 at the opening bell.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

