Wall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce

Reuters
Jan 24, 2023 / 05:59 AM IST

All three major stock indexes extended Friday's gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack, boosted by semiconductor shares (.SOX).

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fueled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year.

"(Chips are) a group that's been depressed, so I’m not too surprised," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "We're going to see earnings from these companies over the next couple of weeks and that will be where the rubber meets the road."

"It’s a group that was ripe for a rebound."