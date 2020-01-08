Wall Street extends gains after Trump comments on Iran

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 69.53 points, or 0.24%, at 28,653.21, the S&P 500 was up 8.41 points, or 0.26%, at 3,245.59.
US stocks extended gains on January 8 after President Donald Trump said there were no American casualties in the overnight Iranian missile strikes and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, easing concerns of an all-out conflict in the Middle East.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 23.52 points, or 0.26%, at 9,092.10.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 10:36 pm