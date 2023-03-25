 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends volatile week higher as Fed officials ease bank fears

Reuters
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.28 points, or 0.41%, to 32,237.53, the S&P 500 gained 22.27 points, or 0.56%, to 3,970.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.56 points, or 0.31%, to 11,823.96.

US stocks closed higher on Friday, marking the end of a tumultuous week as Federal Reserve officials calmed investor fears over a potential liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

While all three major U.S. stock indexes started the session sharply lower on the heels of a sell-off among European banks, those losses reversed by closing bell, repeating the intraday roller coaster ride of recent sessions.

At the conclusion of an up-and-down week, marked by a Fed interest rate hike and mounting worries over the health of the banking system, all three indexes notched weekly gains.

"Equity markets drifted higher as concerns lingered about another banking flare up in the U.S. or abroad," said David Carter, managing director at JPMorgan Private Bank in New York. "Wall Street is taking its cues from Washington and other capitals as it relates to interest rates and banking regulations."