Wall Street ends sharply lower in broad sell-off

Source: Reuters

Wall Street plunged on Monday as fear of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande prompted a broad sell-off and sent investors fleeing equities for safety.

The Nasdaq fell to its lowest level in about a month, and Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc were among the biggest drags on the index as well as the S&P 500.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with economically sensitive groups like energy down the most.