Wall Street ends sharply higher, lifted by Big Tech

Wall Street jumped on Wednesday, closing sharply higher as megacap growth stocks powered up thanks to a pause in rising interest rates, and upbeat earnings reports also encouraged investors to buy.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped from multi-year highs hit in the previous session, helping steady sentiment across global markets and boosting demand for growth stocks.

Meta Platforms (FB.O)surged more than 5%, ending four sessions of deep declines that saw it lose almost a third of its value. The biggest boosts to the S&P 500 came from Nvidia (NVDA.O), up 2.2%, and Microsoft (MSFT.O), up 6.4%.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, led by a 2.45% jump in real estate.

"The bond market basically is saying there's a cap or a limit to how much the Fed is likely to raise rates, and that is very positive for stocks in general, and especially for growth stocks that tend to be valued higher," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Hit by worries about rising interest, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen more than 7% so far this year after gaining nearly 21% in 2021. The S&P 500 is down about 4% year to date.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.86% to end at 35,768.06 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.45% to 4,587.18.