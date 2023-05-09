Wall Street ends near flat ahead of US inflation data

Wall Street, New York City (Image: Reuters)

US stocks paused on Monday after a strong rally in the prior session as investors shift focus to a key inflation reading later this week.

For most of the day, stocks struggled for direction amid disappointing earnings from Tyson Foods and Catalent and a short-lived rebound in regional banks.

Shares of Catalent Inc tumbled as the contract drug manufacturer saw lower revenue and core profit in 2023, while Tyson Foods tanked on a surprise second-quarter loss and a cut in its annual revenue forecast.

A rebound in shares of regional lenders ran out of steam by midday, with the KBW Regional Banking index falling after posting its best single-day performance in seven weeks on Friday.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 1.85 points, or 0.04 percent, to end at 4,137.90 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 19.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,254.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 33,620.42.

The struggle for a clearer direction comes after a rally on Friday, when U.S. jobs data pointed to a resilient labor market.

"Whenever you have a big up day, people need more good news to keep the market up every day in a row," said portfolio manager Moez Kassam of Anson Funds.

The spotlight this week will be on the Labor Department's inflation reading on Wednesday, which is expected to show the consumer price index (CPI) likely climbed 0.4 percent in April after gaining 0.1 percent in March. Producer prices, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment data are all lined up for the week.

The data this week should help investors gauge whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle - including its most recent 25 basis point hike last week - is helping tamp down inflation as well as whether fears of stagflation are founded.