Wall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

Megacap momentum stocks (.NYFANG) dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) slightly lower, while industrials (.SPLRCI) helped boost the blue-chip Dow into green territory.

U.S. stock indexes clawed back from steep losses to a mixed close on Monday as investors digested Friday's employment report and prepared for an eventful week of inflation data and bank earnings.

The bellwether S&P 500 ended the session nominally higher.

Economically sensitive transports (.DJT), semiconductors (.SOX), small-caps (.RUT) and industrials outperformed the broader market, hinting that the economy is sturdy enough to withstand further rate increases from the Federal Reserve.