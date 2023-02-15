 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data supports rate worries

Feb 15, 2023 / 05:57 AM IST

U.S. consumer prices accelerated as Americans continued to be burdened by higher rental housing costs, suggesting that the Fed will maintain its fight against inflation.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,149.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1 percent to 12,035.61.

Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after U.S. consumer price data for January offered little to change expectations about the Federal Reserve's path forward on interest rate hikes.

"Inflation remains elevated, albeit it appears to be slowing," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Looking at today's price action, I think it might be a little bit of profit-taking on the heels of strong year-to-date performance."

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, seven declined, led by real estate (.SPLRCR), down 1.08%, followed by a 0.95% loss in consumer staples (.SPLRCS).