App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 07:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs

Reuters

The S&P 500 dropped on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O), as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, but a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases is undercutting the budding recovery, keeping 32 million Americans on unemployment benefits.

A jump in cases of the virus has forced California and other states to shut down again, sparking fears of more business damage and slowing the pace of a Wall Street rally. The S&P 500 is about 5% below its February record high.

Close

“The economic data shows there is still a challenge going forward,” said Willie Delwiche, an investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. “Congress better get its act together and pass another fiscal stimulus.”

related news

The S&P real estate and technology indexes each lost more than 1%, more than any others.

Apple declined 1.2% and Microsoft lost 2%, each weighing more than any other company on the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 has exceeded the Nasdaq by nearly 3 percentage points over the past week, its greatest five-day outperformance over the Nasdaq since late March, reflecting a shift away from Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft and other major technology companies that have led Wall Street’s gains in recent months.

“This is an early indication of good signs that money is now flowing away from completely overbought Nasdaq into those names that will bode well when the economy starts finding more of a solid footing,” said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Dallas, Texas-based Delos Capital Advisors.

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) fell 1.1% after hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

In extended trade, Netflix (NFLX.O) tumbled 10% after the streaming video service’s quarterly report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to end at 26,734.71 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.34% to 3,215.57.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73%, to 10,473.83.

Rounding up earnings reports of big banks, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) fell 2.7% after its second-quarter profit more than halved, while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) rose 2.5% after posting a record quarterly profit.

American Airlines (AAL.O) tumbled 7.4% after it sent 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers and warned that demand for air travel is slowing again.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) declined nearly 3% after its vehicle registrations nearly halved in the U.S. state of California during the second quarter, according to data from a marketing research firm.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 14 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.6 billion shares, compared with the 11.7 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 07:29 am

tags #International Markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.