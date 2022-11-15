 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends lower as investors gauge Fed's policy path

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

Losses accelerated toward the end of the up-and-down session, with focus turning to Tuesday's producer price index report and markets highly sensitive to inflation data.

Representative Image

Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally.

Earlier on Monday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that the central bank would will likely soon slow its interest rates hikes. Her comments somewhat buoyed sentiment for equities that had been dampened after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Sunday said the Fed may consider slowing the pace of increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

A massive equity rally late last week was set off by a softer-than-expected inflation report that boosted investor hopes the Fed could dial back on its monetary tightening that has punished markets this year.

“There is still a sensitivity to Fed speak... One was a little hawkish, one was a little dovish,” said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 211.16 points, or 0.63%, to 33,536.7, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 35.68 points, or 0.89%, to 3,957.25 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 127.11 points, or 1.12%, to 11,196.22.