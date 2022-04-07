Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes

Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed policymakers rallying around plans to cut the central bank's massive balance sheet as soon as next month.
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) logged a decline of over 2% for a second straight day.
Wall Street's main indexes already had been solidly lower ahead of the minutes' release, building on declines from a day earlier when Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments raised concerns about more aggressive Fed action to fight inflation.
"The Fed is determined to rein in inflation, and we just hope and pray that there will there will be a soft landing of the economy and not a hard landing that sends us into a recession," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 144.67 points, or 0.42%, to 34,496.51, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 43.97 points, or 0.97%, to 4,481.15 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 315.35 points, or 2.22%, to 13,888.82.
The technology (.SPLRCT) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) sectors both fell about 2.6%, while the S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) dropped about 2%.