Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms

Reuters
Jan 28, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to 33,978.08, the S&P 500 gained 10.13 points, or 0.25%, to 4,070.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 109.30 points, or 0.95%, to 11,621.71.

Wall Street advanced on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session green, with the Nasdaq, powered by megacap momentum stocks, enjoying the biggest gain.

From last Friday's close, the S&P and the Dow posted their third weekly gains in four, while the tech-laden Nasdaq notched its fourth straight weekly advance.

So far in the early weeks of 2023, the Nasdaq has jumped 11%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow have gained 6% and 2.5%, respectively.