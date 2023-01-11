 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends higher, Jerome Powell comments avoid rate policy

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

In his first public appearance of the year, Powell said at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank that the Fed's independence is essential for it to battle inflation.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

U.S. stocks ended solidly higher on Tuesday, led by a 1% gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.

Recent comments by other Fed officials have supported the view that the central bank needs to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to control inflation. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday the bank will have to raise interest rates further to combat high inflation.

"Everybody hangs on every word from the Fed," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. Powell "didn't really say anything" about policy, he added.

Investors anxiously awaited the U.S. consumer prices index report Thursday, which is expected to show some moderation in year-on-year prices in December.

Traders are betting on a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting in February.