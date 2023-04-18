 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:50 AM IST

Markets are gauging the health of corporate profits and the economy after several banks kicked off first-quarter reports with strong results last week.

Major U.S. stock indexes posted modest gains on Monday, helped by financial and industrial shares, while investors braced for a heavy week of corporate results and comments from Federal Reserve officials that could give more insight into the path of interest rates.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing activity in New York State increased for the first time in five months in April, helping solidify the case for the U.S. central bank to raise rates at its meeting next month.

"Markets are in a bit of a wait-and-see mode," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. "We have a lot of corporate earnings ahead of us and the Fed rate decision in a couple of weeks."