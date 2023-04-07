 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) rallied 3.8% and Microsoft (MSFT.O) climbed 2.6%, with both providing more fuel than any other stocks for the S&P 500's gain for the session. Alphabet's Google unit plans to add artificial intelligence features to its search engine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, helped by a rally in Alphabet shares as investors, worried about a slowing economy, looked to upcoming jobs data.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) rallied 3.8% and Microsoft (MSFT.O) climbed 2.6%, with both providing more fuel than any other stocks for the S&P 500's gain for the session. Alphabet's Google unit plans to add artificial intelligence features to its search engine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Adding to recent data hinting at a weak labor market, initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended April 1, versus expectations of 200,000 claims.

The Labor Department's data from the prior week was revised to show 48,000 more applications were received.