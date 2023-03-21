 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

UBS, late on Sunday agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), for $3.23 billion, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more turmoil in the banking group.

U.S. stocks jumped on Monday after a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and central bank efforts to bolster confidence in the financial system relieved investors, while participants also weighed the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P Banking index (.SPXBK) was up 0.6% and the KBW Regional Banking index (.KRX) was up 1.5% following sharp losses last week.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY.O) shook markets earlier this month, leading to a rout in banking stocks and worries that central bank monetary tightening would create a recession.