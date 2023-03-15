 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends green as inflation cools, bank jitters ebb

Mar 15, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, with the S&P 500 and the Dow gaining more than 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging more than 2%, after several sessions of risk-off turmoil driven by the fallout surrounding the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday as largely on-target inflation data and easing jitters over contagion in the banking sector cooled expectations regarding the size of the rate hike at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

Financial stocks clawed back some losses, with the S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) coming back from its steepest one-day sell-off since June 2020.

The KBW Regional Banking index (.KRX) rose 2.1%.