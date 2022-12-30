 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading

Reuters
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

The Dow rose 345.09 points, or 1.05 percent, to 33,220.8; the S&P 500 gained 66.06 points, or 1.75 percent, at 3,849.28; and the Nasdaq Composite added 264.80 points, or 2.59 percent, at 10,478.09

Wall Street's main indices closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as US unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indices rose, with communication service and technology as the biggest winner with gains of nearly 3 percent.

"It's just relief," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "Selling pressure has been overwhelming the market recently and we could be having a break. That allowed room for stocks to move, and with lower volume (that) can materialize into a pretty good day."

Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, whose shares have been battered in the past few sessions, each gained more than 2.5 percent.

The US Labor Department reported an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week. But the data indicates a tight US job market even as the Fed works to cool demand for labor in its bid to lower inflation. read more

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 3.864 percent on the news.