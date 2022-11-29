 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries

Nov 29, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-Covid curbs are exacerbating worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy

US stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict Covid-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.

Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant lost 2.6 percent and weighed heavily on the benchmark S&P 500 index as worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned fears of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end phones.

"These protests are just evidence that this is a kind of a moving target where, will China continue to try to really constrain COVID's spread?" said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Or will they have more of a 'living with Covid' approach that we've seen in the United States and other countries?"

"We think COVID itself and China's policy is one of the key variables for 2023 that would influence stock prices and investors," Hainlin said.