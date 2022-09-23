English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Wall Street ends down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech

    The Fed lifted rates by an expected 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled a longer trajectory for policy rates than markets had priced in, fuelling fears of further volatility in stock and bond trading in a year that has already seen bear markets in both asset classes.

    Reuters
    September 23, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Major Wall Street indexes ended lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest aggressive move to rein in inflation by selling growth stocks, including technology companies.

    The Fed lifted rates by an expected 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled a longer trajectory for policy rates than markets had priced in, fuelling fears of further volatility in stock and bond trading in a year that has already seen bear markets in both asset classes.

    The U.S. central bank's projections for economic growth released on Wednesday were also eye-catching, with growth of just 0.2% this year, rising to 1.2% for 2023.

    Jitters were already present in the market after a number of companies - most recently FedEx Corp and Ford Motor Co (F.N) - issued dire outlooks for earnings.

    As of Friday, the S&P 500's estimated earnings growth for the third quarter is at 5%, according to Refinitiv data. Excluding the energy sector, the growth rate is at -1.7%.

    Close

    Related stories

    The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio, a common metric for valuing stocks, is at 16.8 times earnings - far below the nearly 22 times forward P/E that stocks commanded at the start of the year.

    Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, led by declines of 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively, in consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) and financial (.SPSY) stocks.

    Shares of megacap technology and growth companies such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) fell between 1% and 5.3% as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit an 11-year high.

    Rising yields weigh particularly on valuations of companies in the technology sector, which have high expected future earnings and form a significant part of the market-cap weighted indexes such as the S&P 500.

    The S&P 500 tech sector (.SPLRCT) has slumped 28% so far this year, compared with a 21.2% decline in the benchmark index.

    "If we continue to have sticky inflation, and if (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell sticks to his guns as he indicates, I think we enter recession and we see significant drawdown on earnings expectations," said Mike Mullaney, director of global markets at Boston Partners.

    "If this happens, I have high conviction under those conditions that we break 3,636," he added, referring to the S&P 500's mid-June low, its weakest point of the year.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 107.1 points, or 0.35%, to 30,076.68, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 31.94 points, or 0.84%, to 3,757.99 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 153.39 points, or 1.37%, to 11,066.81.

    Major U.S. airlines - which have enjoyed a rebound amid increased travel as pandemic restrictions end - were also down, with United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O) falling 4.6% and 3.9% respectively. This took losses in the last three days to 11% for United and 10.6% for American.

    JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), off 7.1% and also recording a third straight loss, closed at its lowest level since March 2020.

    Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) slid 4.4% after the Olive Garden parent reported downbeat first-quarter sales.

    Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.39 billion shares, compared with the 10.91 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

    The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 123 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 699 new lows.
    Reuters
    Tags: #International Markets #Wall Street
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 06:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.