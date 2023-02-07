 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends down as investors await Fed's next steps

Reuters
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week for any change in the central bank's rhetoric after data last week showed services activity was strong in January as well as strong job growth

US stocks ended lower on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting interest rates.

Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for any change in the central bank's rhetoric after data last week showed services activity was strong in January as well as strong job growth.

"We got that blowout jobs report, and people have had to reassess what the outlook for the Fed and the economy is. Tomorrow it will be interesting to see if Powell continues his transformation from hawk to dove," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States may avoid a recession as inflation is coming down while the labor market remains strong.