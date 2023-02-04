Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions

Major US stock indices ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports.

The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market events, and stood not far from five-month highs. The Nasdaq tallied its fifth straight weekly rise, its longest such streak since late 2021.

US job growth accelerated sharply in January, with nonfarm payrolls surging by 517,000 jobs, well above an estimate of 185,000. The unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1/2-year low of 3.4 percent.

In another sign of economic strength, US services industry activity rebounded strongly in January.

Investors have been balancing hopeful signs that the economy could avoid a feared recession against concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high to rein in inflation. The S&P 500 gained earlier this week after comments that were more dovish than expected from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who acknowledged progress in the fight against inflation. The jobs report "was an incredible surprise and it raises a lot of questions about what the Fed is going to do next," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. "What I think is causing some of the volatility is markets trying to make sense of how the Fed will perceive this."

Reuters