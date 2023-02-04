 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions

Reuters
Feb 04, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

Wall Street's main indices have had a solid start to the year as tech and other stocks that struggled in 2022 have rebounded.

Major US stock indices ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports.

The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market events, and stood not far from five-month highs. The Nasdaq tallied its fifth straight weekly rise, its longest such streak since late 2021.

US job growth accelerated sharply in January, with nonfarm payrolls surging by 517,000 jobs, well above an estimate of 185,000. The unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1/2-year low of 3.4 percent.

In another sign of economic strength, US services industry activity rebounded strongly in January.