you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street ekes out gains at open on rate cut hopes; trade worries weigh

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.88 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 25,567.45.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US stocks opened slightly higher on June 6 on hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but sentiment remained fragile after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a further escalation in trade tensions by saying he would decide on more China tariffs "probably right after the G20."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.88 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 25,567.45. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.08%, at 2,828.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.77 points, or 0.09%, to 7,582.24 at the opening bell.

 
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #International Markets #World News

