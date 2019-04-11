App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street ekes out gains as investors shrug off Fed minutes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.58 points, or 0.03%, to 26,157.16, the S&P 500 gained 10.01 points, or 0.35%, to 2,888.21, and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.97 points, or 0.69%, to 7,964.24.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Technology stocks led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, as US inflation data proved to be benign and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting were unsurprising.

The blue-chip Dow, held back by industrial stocks, squeaked into positive territory at the closing bell.

The three major U.S. indexes were relatively unchanged following the release of the Fed's minutes, which reaffirmed the central bank's patience regarding future interest rate hikes.

"The Fed notes were kind of a nothing, exactly what the market was expecting" said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. "It's how the Fed likes to operate. They wanted to reaffirm existing expectations, which they did."

related news

Core U.S. consumer prices, which strip out volatile food and energy segments, rose at the slowest annual pace in over a year, according to the Labour Department's CPI report. The tepid inflation data further supported the Fed's decision to suspend its three-year, interest-rate-hike campaign.

"The core number shows no inflation and the headline reflects higher gasoline prices, which is a headwind for growth, a tax on consumers," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

Top executives from some of the largest U.S. banks testified before Congress for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, just days before the banks report quarterly results amid lowered expectations by analysts.

Profit forecasts for the first quarter have dropped steadily in the last six months, with S&P 500 earnings now seen falling by 2.5%, which would mark the first year-on-year contraction since 2016, according to Refinitiv data.

The earnings season began in earnest as Delta Air Lines raised its revenue forecast and posted better-than-expected profits, lifting the airliner's stock by 1.6%.

Levi Strauss & Co posted a 7% rise in revenue in its first earnings report since returning to the public market. Its shares rose 4.0%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.58 points, or 0.03%, to 26,157.16, the S&P 500 gained 10.01 points, or 0.35%, to 2,888.21, and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.97 points, or 0.69%, to 7,964.24.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight ended the session in positive territory.

Boeing Co weighed on industrials as the plane maker's shares extended losses, closing down 1.1%.

Tesla Inc got a boost after U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation that would expand the electric vehicle tax credit. The company's stock advanced 1.4%.

ConAgra Brands shot up 6.7% after providing upbeat forecasts at its investor day.

First Solar Inc jumped 8.3% after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction list.

Houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond shot up more than 8% in after-market trading after posting quarterly results.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.26-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 36 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.15 billion shares, compared to the 7.20 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 07:12 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Politician Dances As India Lines Up at T ...

EVM Glitches in Many Places as Voting for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls Be ...

Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is ...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi Among First to Cast Vote in N ...

Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Orde ...

Never Thought 'Student Of The Year' Sequel Will Happen So Soon: Varun ...

India's Population Grew Double the Rate of China Between 2010-2019: UN ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs CSK On Live TV ...

'I Think Spying Did Occur': Attorney General William Barr Says on Trum ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid caution ahead of g ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.