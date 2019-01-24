App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street edges higher as upbeat earnings dampened by trade, shutdown woes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,638.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,025.77.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after a spate of upbeat earnings reports, but lingering concerns about trade tensions and the longest U.S. government shutdown ever limited the advance.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed in positive territory, with the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing the biggest gains on positive quarterly results from International Business Machines , Procter & Gamble Co and United Technologies .

Investor sentiment was dampened by reports that business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, were losing confidence in President Donald Trump's policies that have resulted in the prolonged U.S.-China trade stand-off.

Uncertainty persisted in Washington, where no end to the longest-ever federal government shutdown appeared to be in sight.

related news

The United States could see zero growth in the first quarter if the shutdown extends through March, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Wednesday.

"The headlines coming out of Davos are rehashing some of the pessimism," said Matthew Keator, partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

"We are in a more anxious market here, coming off the lows of the fourth quarter," Keator added. "People's wounds are still fresh."

Still, a spate of positive earnings helped boost the Dow.

IBM provided the biggest boost to the Dow, rising 8.5 percent after cloud and software services helped its profit come in above analyst estimates and the company offered better-than-expected guidance for 2019.

Procter & Gamble advanced 4.9 percent after the company upped its full-year sales forecast and took advantage of price increases and strong demand to beat analyst earnings estimates.

United Technologies reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and forecast 2019 earnings above analyst estimates. The industrial conglomerate's stock ended the session 5.4 percent higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,638.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,025.77.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, only energy and materials closed in the red.

Fourth-quarter reporting season is in full swing, and of the 15 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported, 77.6 percent have beaten analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings growth of 14.2 percent in the quarter.

Comcast Corp rose 5.5 percent after the top U.S. cable service provider posted better-than-expected earnings and announced it would raise its dividend by 10 percent.

Shares of Tesla Inc dropped 3.8 percent after the electric automaker said it was reducing production hours for higher-priced Model S and Model X cars, days after announcing job cuts.

After the bell, Ford Motor Co reported lower operating profit in the fourth quarter, weighed down by losses in every global region but North America.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 45 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.83 billion shares, compared to the 7.82 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:25 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.