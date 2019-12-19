Wall Street edges higher after jobless data; markets shrug off impeachment

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 28,278.31.
US stocks opened slightly higher on December 19 as data showed a dip in weekly jobless claims, while investors looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.04%, at 3,192.32, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.23 points, or 0.13%, to 8,838.97 at the opening bell.
