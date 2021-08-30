Wall Street edge higher in early trading, holding near records

Source: Reuters

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading Monday, keeping major indexes near the record highs they set last week.

Big Tech companies had some of the strongest gains in the early going. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly.

Energy prices were mixed after shooting higher last week as Hurricane Ida headed for the Gulf Coast.

Affirm soared 42% after the payments company announced a deal last week with Amazon to offer shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that doesn’t involve credit cards.