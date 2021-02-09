MARKET NEWS

Wall Street eases from record levels at open; stimulus in focus

Reuters
February 09, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record highs following several disappointing quarterly earnings reports, while investors closely tracked progress in passing a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.9 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 31359.88.

The S&P 500 fell 5.1 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 3910.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.8 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13966.815 at the opening bell.

 
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:33 pm

