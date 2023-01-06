 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.69 points, or 1.02 percent, to 32,930.08, the S&P 500 lost 44.87 points, or 1.16 percent, to 3,808.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.52 points, or 1.47 percent, to 10,305.24

Wall Street's main indices lost more than 1 percent on Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.

Thursday's ADP National Employment report showed a higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December. Another report showed weekly jobless claims fell last week.

On Wednesday, another data set showed a moderate fall in US job openings. While a strong labor market would usually be welcomed as a sign of economic strength, investors currently see it as a reason for the Fed to keep interest rates high.

"It's very clear that good news on the labor market means bad news for the stock market. Data is showing that the labor market is very resilient," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise in Tory Michigan.

"As long as the labor market is resilient, the Federal Reserve has to continue to tighten financial conditions to bring inflation down," said that strategist who expects investors to be keenly focused on wage inflation in Friday's jobs report.

