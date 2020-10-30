Wall Street drops at open as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on October 30 triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33 percent, at the open to 26,572.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48 percent, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73 percent, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.