Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street drops at open as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33 percent, at the open to 26,572.27.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on October 30 triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48 percent, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73 percent, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

