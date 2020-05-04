Wall Street drops at open as airlines slump, China spat flares up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.14 points, or 0.60 percent, at the open to 23,581.55.
US stocks opened lower on Monday following growing US-China tensions about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while billionaire Warren Buffett's admission he had dumped his airline shares crushed major US carriers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.14 points, or 0.60 percent, at the open to 23,581.55.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.70 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,815.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.63 points, or 0.58 percent, to 8,555.32 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 4, 2020 07:25 pm