Wall Street dips on Sino-US friction, surging virus cases

Reuters
Wall Street opened lower on Friday as US-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.92 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 26,533.41. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.08 points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,218.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.01 points, or 1.60 percent, to 10,294.41 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 07:22 pm