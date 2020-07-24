Wall Street dips on Sino-US friction, surging virus cases

Wall Street opened lower on Friday as US-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.92 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 26,533.41. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.08 points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,218.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.01 points, or 1.60 percent, to 10,294.41 at the opening bell.