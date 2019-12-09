Wall Street dips at open on weak Chinese data; tariff deadline looms

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.01 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 27,987.05.
US stocks opened slightly lower on December 9, as weak data from China rekindled fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors looked for any positive news on trade talks ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.05 points, or 0.13%, at 3,141.86.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.67 points, or 0.07%, to 8,650.86 at the opening bell.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:25 pm