Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street dips at open as labor market rebound slows

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.87 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 26,955.97.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,271.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.62 points, or 0.16 percent, to 10,689.50 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

