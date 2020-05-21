App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street dips as trade tensions add to virus woes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.63 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 24,564.27.

Reuters

US stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-US tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.63 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 24,564.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01 percent, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.

Close

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Birth dose vaccinations at health facilities to continue in all zones: Govt

Birth dose vaccinations at health facilities to continue in all zones: Govt

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.