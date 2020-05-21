Wall Street dips as trade tensions add to virus woes

US stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-US tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.63 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 24,564.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01 percent, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.





