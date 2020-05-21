Wall Street dips as trade tensions add to virus woes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.63 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 24,564.27.
Reuters
US stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-US tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01 percent, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 21, 2020 07:28 pm