you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street dips as G7 statement underwhelms

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent after opening 59.15 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 26,762.47.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks fell minutes after the open on Tuesday as G7 heads stopped short of outlining measures to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus epidemic, while assuring policy support.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

