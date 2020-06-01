Wall Street dips amid US protests, China tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.12 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 25,342.99. S&P 500 fell 11.46 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,032.85.
Reuters
US stocks opened lower on Monday after a strong showing last month, as investors turned cautious amid country-wide protests over race and a flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.12 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 25,342.99. S&P 500 fell 11.46 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,032.85.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.45 points, or 0.19 percent, to 9,471.42 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 07:40 pm