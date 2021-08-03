MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street dips on mixed earnings, growth worries

Major indices fell Monday as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury retreated, sharpening worries about the medium-term growth outlook.

AFP
August 03, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST

Wall Street stocks edged lower early Tuesday as markets weighed mixed corporate earnings against global growth worries in light of the latest Covid-19 infections.

Among those reporting results, sports apparel company Under Armour jumped after topping expectations, while Clorox sank on lower profits compared with the year-ago period when Covid-19 worries boosted sales.

Strong earnings in the second quarter have helped keep stocks near records, even as the United States and other major economies contend with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Major indices fell Monday as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury retreated, sharpening worries about the medium-term growth outlook.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 34,772.34.

Close

Related stories

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,382.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 14,673.03.

Among individual companies, Activision Blizzard dropped 3.2 percent as the video game maker unveiled a management shakeup following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging toxic workplace conditions and discrimination against women.

The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in a statement, and will be replaced by company veterans Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra.

PepsiCo gained 0.4 percent after announcing that it will sell a majority share in its drink brands Tropicana and Naked to French investment fund PAI Partners for $3.3 billion.
AFP
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Aug 3, 2021 07:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.