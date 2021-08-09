MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street dip as markets weigh infrastructure, virus news

Key reports this week include an inflation read from the consumer price index on Wednesday, as well as earnings from Disney on Thursday.

AFP
August 09, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST

Wall Street stocks edged lower early Monday as investors monitor progress on a large infrastructure package nearing approval in Washington and the latest state of play on Covid-19.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended last week at records following strong jobs data, but both indices were marginally negative after the opening bell.

Key reports this week include an inflation read from the consumer price index on Wednesday, as well as earnings from Disney on Thursday.

Also on tap: the Senate is expected to approve a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden after it cleared a key procedural vote on Sunday.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 35,099.86.

Close

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.3 percent to 4,425.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 percent to 14,802.77.

Analysts are keeping an eye on the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has left some hospitals with no remaining bed capacity in parts of Texas and some other states.

Experts rue the lack of progress on vaccinations in these regions.

"We should not really have ever got to the place we are," Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"In that regard, yes, we are failing."
AFP
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Aug 9, 2021 08:06 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.