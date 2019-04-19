App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street closes slightly higher, industrials lead

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.42%, to 26,559.54, the S&P 500 gained 4.58 points, or 0.16%, to 2,905.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.02%, to 7,998.06.

Whatsapp

Industrials led the S&P 500 and the Dow moderately higher on Thursday after robust US economic data and some healthy corporate earnings reports.

All three major US stock indexes closed in positive territory heading into the three-day weekend.

For the holiday-shortened week, the S&P snapped its three-week winning streak, while the Dow and the Nasdaq posted weekly gains.

The bellwether S&P 500 has hovered within a percent of its all-time high for the last five sessions.

related news

"It's been kind of an anemic market over the last few weeks," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "There's concern that the majority of the returns in 2019 were front-end loaded."

US retail sales in March blew past analyst expectations, rising at their fastest monthly pace in 1-1/2 years, according to the Commerce Department.

In a separate report, data from the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped last week to a 50-year low.

Industrial stocks boosted the markets following upbeat quarterly results and remarks from China's commerce ministry spokesman that progress has been made in US-China trade talks.

With reporting season in full swing, January-March S&P 500 profits are expected to have dropped 1.7% year-on-year, which would mark the first decline in quarterly earnings since 2016.

Of the 77 S&P 500 companies that have released results thus far, 77.9% have beaten consensus, compared with the 65% average beat rate going back to 1994.

"Expectations were so low going into the quarter, there's been some nice surprises," Keator added.

Growing demand for aircraft parts drove Honeywell International Inc's earnings beat. The company raised its full-year forecast, and its stock rose 3.8%.

Fewer catastrophe losses helped Travellers Companies Inc report higher-than-expected profit. The property & casualty insurer's stock gained 2.3%.

Union Pacific Corp shares advanced 4.4% after beating earnings estimates as price hikes helped the railroad offset the impact of severe weather and midwest floods.

Among earnings misses, Schlumberger NV reported a 20% drop in first-quarter profit. Its shares slipped 3.9%.

American Express Co's quarterly revenue fell short of analyst estimates, but the stock ended the session up 1.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.42%, to 26,559.54, the S&P 500 gained 4.58 points, or 0.16%, to 2,905.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.02%, to 7,998.06.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, seven closed in the black.

Industrials were the biggest percentage gainers, up 1.1%.

Online scrapbook company Pinterest Inc jumped 28.4% in its debut.

Meanwhile, Lyft Inc dropped 1.9%. The ride-hailing service's stock is now trading 19% below its $72 offer price.

US stock markets will be closed on Good Friday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 77 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 6.79 billion shares, in line with the average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 07:15 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press confere ...

2020 Mini Clubman Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019

Immersive Journalism: Pakistani Reporter Stands in Middle of River, Ge ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019: TN HSC 12th Scores to be Declared at 9: ...

TN HSE+2 Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly: List of Websites to Chec ...

Amazon and Google Are Finally Rediscovering Their Friendship, And it i ...

IPL 2019 | Reduce Break Between Innings to Maintain 'Good Habits': de ...

Tamil Nadu Board TN HSE +2 Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Scores ...

SC Orders Delhi Day-care Centre to Pay Rs 2.5 Lakh Compensation to Chi ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

India to surpass UK as second-most targeted country for payment card ...

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Jet Airways high risk high return stock, says market expert SP Tulsian

Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Assam records over 75% polling till 7 pm in five seats; Nowgang sees h ...

Alia Bhatt talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranve ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal, Chelsea join Eintracht Frankfurt, Valencia in ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with offici ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.